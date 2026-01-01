Kerrie Slinger

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Redcliffe Peninsula

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Kerrie Slinger, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi I'm Kerrie Slinger, an Aussie Franchisee from Aussie Redcliffe Peninsula. I am available to assist you with your home and investment finance needs. I will find the best finance solution for your individual needs using our unique software "Toolbox". Our software system enables us to compare hundreds of loans in a matter of minutes. It is my job to make the complete process as painless and simple as possible. I look forward to meeting you.   What some of my customers have said - testimonials "Kerrie Slinger at Aussie Redcliffe Peninsula is amazing! Very easy to talk to and makes things simple. All the paperwork can be quite overwhelming and she just took things upon herself to ensure the transition is smooth and the complication is minimal. Recommend her highly!!"  - Toby & Christina from North Lakes "I would like to thank Kerrie for all her help with organising our loan, from the time we met her 6 months ago to when we finally found a property and signed a contract she has been extremely helpful and made something I thought would be a stressful time to something very simple and straight forward. We will definitely be back when it's time to re asses our situation. Also thanks to Karli for keeping us updated and following everything up throughout the process."  - Alicia & Khan from Clontarf "I am a new home owner and I can honestly say I am extremely happy with the unit. Bit touch and go there for a while - thinking what the hell have I done. But I have just about finished unpacking all my stuff and I am just so excited - I look around at my view and think wow I am so lucky. I have Mum and my son Tim with me at the moment and it is very exciting to share it with them. Mum has told me I can leave it to her when I die she would be quite happy there!!!!! Kerrie I realise this is your job but you do it with such grace, patience and kindness and I have really appreciated the time you have taken to help me through this amazing terrifying experience so again a heartfelt and sincere thank you."  - Suellen from Margate

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Redcliffe 4020
  • Scarborough 4020
  • Newport 4020
  • Redcliffe North 4020
  • Kippa-Ring 4021

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Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61414879905

Email: kerrie.slinger@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61414879905

Email: kerrie.slinger@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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