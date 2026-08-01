Khyati Shah

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Stanhope Gardens

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Khyati Shah, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Khyati Shah and I'm your local Aussie Broker. With over 10 of years of experience in the Mortgage and Finance industry, I'm here to assist you with your home loan queries. Whether  you're looking to purchase your first home, next home, invest or simply refinance, then you?ve come to the right place. I can search through thousands of products from our panel of over 20 leading lenders^ to find a deal that suits your current situation. I understand how complex the loan process can be, which is why you will be kept fully informed at every step of the process. This gives you the reassurance to focus on finding the right property, preparing you and your family for that next dream home or planning your home renovations. If you are looking to get a better deal on an existing loan, I offer a free home loan health check to help provide refinance options. I don?t charge a fee for my service which means all meetings are at no cost to you and I can also meet with you at a time and place that suits you. ? Call me today to see if I could help save you money off your new or existing mortgage.  My goal is to help community and people with their financial needs, please feel free to contact me on my mobile or email. 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Kellyville Ridge 2155
  • Rouse Hill 2155
  • Rouse Hill Recreation Park 2155
  • Stanhope Gardens 2768

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61423958961

Email: khyati.shah@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61423958961

Email: khyati.shah@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.