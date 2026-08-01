Kim Horan

Mortgage Broker - Aussie St Marys

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Kim Horan, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am the owner of Aussie St Marys and believe that brokers offer their clients a unique value proposition, because we genuinely work on your behalf to get you the ideal deal available, and best of all, my service is complimentary to you. I have been in financial services since 2000, and am passionate about providing my clients with tailored solutions that meet their individual needs. I specialise in Mortgages, Commercial Lending, Business Loans, Asset Lending, Home Insurances and Mortgage Protection Insurance. I am qualified to find the ideal lending options for you, and will work with you, step by step, to enable you to achieve your desired outcomes. I believe that great service is paramount to good ongoing client relationships and endeavour to exceed my clients' expectations at every opportunity. I offer a personalised approach to my clients making them feel valued and confident, knowing that their best interests are always first and foremost. My business is built on strong relationships and happy clients telling their family and friends about the great ongoing service I have provided. What great service means to me: Taking the time to understand you and your current financial needs and objectives Knowing what each lender on our panel has to offer you, and finding the right competitive lending solution to meet your needs Managing your loan process from start to finish to provide a smooth experience, and take the stress out of getting your loan approved and settled Providing regular updates at every stage of the process, to keep you feeling informed and confident throughout the process Building a relationship with you that goes beyond the loan process, by providing an ongoing service that includes regular home loan health checks, updates on relevant bank and industry changes, guidance around effective mortgage reduction strategies, as well as, working towards possible investment options for those wishing to invest in property in the future. If you would like to have a chat pop into Aussie St Marys or give me a call on 02 9673 3333. I would love to organise a time to catch up with you and see how I can help you achieve your current and future goals.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • St Marys 2760
  • Werrington 2747
  • Werrington County 2747
  • Jordan Springs 2747
  • Werrington Downs 2747

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61456074955

Email: kim.horan@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61456074955

Email: kim.horan@aussie.com.au

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