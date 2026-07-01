Kiowa Brown

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Benowa

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Kiowa Brown, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Kiowa Brown. I'm excited to enter into this new opportunity with Aussie, bringing with me a background in finance, eventually specialising in data modelling. My experience has equipped me with strong analytical and customer service skills, allowing me to break down complex information and find the right lending solutions for clients.

Outside of the office, I'm still involved with my local rugby league community. When I'm not sidelined with an injury (constantly), you can find me ground managing at Mudgeeraba or pestering locals to buy tickets to the meat tray at the pub on a Friday arvo to help raise funds for the club.

I'm passionate about making the home loan process as simple and stress-free as possible, providing a complete end-to-end service from the initial enquiry to settlement and beyond. Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, or investing, I'm here to help you achieve whatever financial goals you may have with support and communication every step of the way.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 5 July, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Ashmore 4214
  • Benowa 4217
  • Carrara 4211

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 5 July, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 0479 161 879

Email: kiowa.brown@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0479 161 879

Email: kiowa.brown@aussie.com.au

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Aussie
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