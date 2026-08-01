Kit Johnson

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Life Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Areas I service
- Doolandella 4077
- Ellen Grove 4078
- Forest Lake 4078
- Heathwood 4110
- Pallara 4110
- Richlands 4077
Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
Thursday: Closed
Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
"You will be well served by Kit & the team. Can't give a high enough rating for their professional service & outstanding communication. You spend years finding your doctor, your dentist, your accountant. I can safely say I've definitely found my mortgage broker."
Blaike A.
"A broker with high levels of attention to detail who could offer us confidence in the knowledge we would be kept informed throughout our re-entry into the homeowners market was a priority for us. Kit and the team delivered for us on every level with a personalised process that exceeded our expectations. Grateful for the chance to experience the Aussie difference!!"
Scott C.
"Kit has been nothing short of amazing! I will definitely be recommending him to any of my friends as first-time buyers or refinancing."
Caroline D.