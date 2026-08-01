Kit Johnson

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Forest Lake

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Kit Johnson, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over twenty-seven years of experience investing in property in Australia and the UK, I am keen to share my experience and aid your property-buying or refinance journey from start to finish. It is my job to help you find the loan that works best to suit your needs and make the whole process as easy as possible.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Life Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Doolandella 4077
  • Ellen Grove 4078
  • Forest Lake 4078
  • Heathwood 4110
  • Pallara 4110
  • Richlands 4077

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61438887851

Email: kit.johnson@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61438887851

Email: kit.johnson@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

"You will be well served by Kit & the team. Can't give a high enough rating for their professional service & outstanding communication. You spend years finding your doctor, your dentist, your accountant. I can safely say I've definitely found my mortgage broker."

Blaike A.

"A broker with high levels of attention to detail who could offer us confidence in the knowledge we would be kept informed throughout our re-entry into the homeowners market was a priority for us. Kit and the team delivered for us on every level with a personalised process that exceeded our expectations. Grateful for the chance to experience the Aussie difference!!"

Scott C.

"Kit has been nothing short of amazing! I will definitely be recommending him to any of my friends as first-time buyers or refinancing."

Caroline D.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.