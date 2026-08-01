Kylie Grove

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Burleigh Heads

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Kylie Grove, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 23 years of experience as a Mortgage Broker at Aussie, I’ve helped thousands of clients navigate the often complex world of home loans. My mission is to make the process simple, transparent and tailored to each individual’s needs. Whether you’re a first home buyer, looking to refinance or investing, I bring deep industry knowledge, trusted guidance and a commitment to finding the right solution for your financials goals. Backed by Aussie’s powerful tools and lender network, I am here to help you every step of the way. Call me today on 0411 225 504, I am here to help!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Burleigh DC 4220
  • Burleigh Heads 4220
  • Burleigh Town 4220
  • Burleigh Waters 4220
  • Miami 4220
  • Burleigh BC 4220
  • Miami Keys 4218

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61411225504

Email: kylie.grove@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61411225504

Email: kylie.grove@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.