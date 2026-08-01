Lachlan Howell

About me
I specialise in
- Accident Insurance
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Areas I service
- Cremorne 2090
- Cremorne Point 2090
- Neutral Bay 2089
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
You have worked tirelessly with us for so long, and your attention to detail, patience and calm nature have helped us in a way that you probably don’t know. You helped us to secure our dream home, and we are so grateful. I hope we get to work together again soon.
Martin and Kate
As a first home buyer, the prospect of purchasing a home was quite daunting. Lachlan however was amazing, doing all the work behind the scenes for me, and making an originally overwhelming process become relatively stress free. So happy with my purchase!
Brittany
Lachlan and the team at Aussie Neutral Bay were very knowledgeable, efficient, responsive and supportive throughout the whole process, including under tight timelines. Highly recommend their services.
Charlene