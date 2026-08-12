Larry Nugara

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Larry Nugara, Aussie Team Member

About me

Finding it tough navigating through the home loan jungle? Whether you're a first home buyer, investor, or looking to refinance, Aussie Gladstone Park can help find the loan that's right for you ! Here at Aussie Gladstone Park, we have hundreds of home loans from the major banks, other lenders and Aussie, so I am confident of being able to meet your needs, whatever they may be. It can be a difficult task sifting through all the home loan information that is available. That's where our state of the art software package Toolbox can help. If you are self employed with no financials, experienced bad credit in the past or have no deposit, we will have a home loan for you! I am located at Shop 153, Gladstone Park Shopping Centre, (just off the corner of Gladstone Park Drive and Mickleham Road) or I am available for home consultations for your convenience. For your free consultation, simply call 03 9338 6688 or 0418 350 744 .

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61418350744

Email: larry.nugara@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61418350744

Email: larry.nugara@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.