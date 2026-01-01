Yit Keong Chong

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Yit Keong Chong, Aussie Team Member

About me

My association with home loans started with the purchase of my first property in 1998, and I have maintained a keen interest in property since. I hold a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) from UWA, and have previously worked in the mining industry both in Australia and as an expatriate in Indonesia, Thailand and PNG. During this time, I have worked on project management which required detailed cost analysis involving multi variables, strict budgets and tight timelines. I also have a Diploma in Finance Mortgage Broking Management, and membership with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). I will leverage on this expertise and experience to help you achieve your property ownership aspirations. I am fluent in Malay/Indonesian languages, besides some spoken Chinese. Using Aussie's proprietary Toolbox software, let me show you how we analyse through hundreds of loan products from Aussie's panel of over 20 lenders, to arrive at a specific loan product as defined by your requirements. My business is built on referrals from past and existing clients, so you can be assured of integrity and professionalism in all our dealings. Get in touch with me today, and we'll start with a no-cost (to you) obligation free appointment.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61400237490

Email: lawrence.chong@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61400237490

Email: lawrence.chong@aussie.com.au

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