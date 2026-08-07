Lawrence Crighton

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Lawrence Crighton, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a Mobile broker with Aussie, I will work with a wide range of lenders to find the best possible financing options for your situation. We take the time to get to know each client's unique financial situation, goals, and preferences. I understand that the home buying process can be daunting and are committed to helping my clients navigate the complex landscape of home loans with expert guidance and support.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0459 595 467

Email: lawrence.crighton@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0459 595 467

Email: lawrence.crighton@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.