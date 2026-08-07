Lee Mundy is your local Aussie Home Loan Franchisee Broker at Aussie Home Loans Blackburn.

He can assist with your Blackburn first home, Blackburn North investment property, upgrading your home in Blackburn South, consolidating your debts in Blackburn or simply refinancing to get a better rate in Doncaster and surrounding areas.

Lee Mundy is an experienced banking professional, an established property Lender, and has a wealth of experience in establishing home loans for self-employed home loan customers. Bahar has a passion for assisting people with their home loan needs and property investment goals, ensuring they are looked after with their personal financial needs taken into account.

Over Lee's career, he has developed a real obsession for solving problems and assisting people to purchase as first home buyers or their tenth, investing through property, or simply finding a favourable home loan interest rate for them on their current home loan.

As a fully accredited Mortgage Broker with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), Lee will work with you in a professional and ethical manner to help you to achieve your property investment goals.

What can Lee do for you and your home loan? A home loan appointment with Lee is at no cost to you, and Lee can save you time and the inconvenience of going from bank to bank.

He can compare thousands of home loan products from over 20 leading lenders^ including the big banks, to find the home loan deal that suits your situation, whether you are purchasing your first home in Doncaster or your next home in Blackburn, looking to refinance in Blackburn North, or purchasing an investment property in Blackburn South.

Lee Mundy can also arrange car and asset finance, and home and contents insurance.

Lee's job is to navigate you safely through the home loan process. It's important that your Blackburn North home loan application experience is as painless and stress-free as possible while ensuring that you achieve the right Blackburn home loan for your needs.

His award-winning team will be with you from the beginning of your journey and your point of contact throughout. The Aussie Home Loans business is built on repeat and referral business, so Doncaster home loan customer satisfaction is our highest priority.

Get in touch with Lee 0404062241 regarding your home loan on mobile 0404062241 or email at lee.mundy@aussie.com.au.

Lee looks forward to the opportunity of working with you to achieve your first home and property investment goals.

Mobile: 0404062241