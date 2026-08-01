Leesa Rankin

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Leesa Rankin, Aussie Team Member

About me

Mobile Mortgage Broker - Geelong and the Surf Coast   You may be finding choosing the right Home Loan complex, confusing and stressful and even if you're doing it for the second or third time, if often doesn't seem to get any easier.   Sound familiar?   Luckily, a mortgage broker like me can help! I have over 20 years experience and can help you with knowledge of the different options available to you so you have the confidence to purchase your dream home or investment property.   Think of me as your guide helping you through the home loan requirements to help you feel confident, comfortable and as stress free as possible.   Ready to chat now or not sure, either way I'd be happy to talk to you about your needs.   Call me now on 0408 521 123   As a fully accredited mortgage broker holding a Diploma of Financial Services and Mortgage Broking Management, I can help you to: Buy your First home Refinance your current mortgage to consolidate your debts, or to use the equity to purchase an Investment property Build your Investment property portfolio Buy a Commercial property Why choose me? My main goal is to exceed customer expectations by providing a professional, personalised, friendly and efficient service always adapting to suit each individual customer needs. I see this as an integral part of my business as I aim to build my business on referrals and I take pride in building long term relationships with my customers. So whether you are looking for the right deal to suit your current situation or just want to gain a better understanding of the home loan process and the current market, I can help you. So get in touch today on  0408 521 123  if you need help finding a suitable home loan. I will compare a number of loans offered by our panel of Lenders to find you the home loan that will help you achieve your property buying goals. And remember, an appointment with me is at no cost to you. Mobile service covering Greater Geelong and the Surfcoast. Mobile:   0408 521 123 Email:     leesa.rankin@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61408521123

Email: leesa.rankin@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61408521123

Email: leesa.rankin@aussie.com.au

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