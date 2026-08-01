Leigh Nosworthy

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Kingston

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Leigh Nosworthy, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Leigh Nosworthy and I am a Franchisee at Aussie Kingston. I have been working in various parts of the finance industry for the past 20 years. Whether you are purchasing your first home, re-financing your current home loan, buying land or an investment property the home loan process can be confusing and time consuming. I am available to come to you throughout the day, evenings or on the weekends at a time that suits you to discuss your finance needs. You will have the opportunity to compare many different loans from the major banks, other lenders and Aussie, all in the comfort of your own home. As a fully accredited Mortgage Broker with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), it is my job to help you find the best possible loan to suit your needs and make the whole process as easy as possible. My aim is to make the entire home loan application process as stress free and simple as possible for you - saving your time and energy. Best of all, my service is totally FREE of charge.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Brooks Bay 7116
  • Castle Forbes Bay 7116
  • Flowerpot 7163
  • Coningham 7054
  • Lower Wattle Grove 7109
  • Glen Huon 7109
  • Glendevie 7109
  • Lower Longley 7109

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61437983793

Email: leigh.nosworthy@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61437983793

Email: leigh.nosworthy@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.