Lena Likos

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Lena Likos, Aussie Team Member

About me

What I love about the Aussie brand is the exceptionally high standards that they expect from all their brokers. It's why they have been the proud winner of Australia's "Top Mortgage Broker" Award by The Adviser for 4 years running. I am proud to be an Aussie Mortgage Broker and have the support to be able to provide my clients with the same high standard of service. As a broker, it is my job to work for you, not for the banks and lenders. I can compare thousands of home loans from our panel of 21 lenders to find a deal that's suitable and meets your requirements. I may be able to help you potentially shave years off your home loan and release some equity through refinancing so you and your family can enjoy whatever the extra savings can give you. Contact me for a no obligation meeting to discuss your home loan financing needs. An appointment is at no cost to you and the best part is, I could save you time and the inconvenience of going from bank to bank.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61403431305

Email: lena.likos@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61403431305

Email: lena.likos@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.