Leo Koromilas

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Riverwood

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Leo Koromilas, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am the Principal owner of Aussie Riverwood. I have over 30 years experience in Home and Business Lending. I am an accredited MFAA member and hold my CertIVFS Licence. I have worked as an Aussie Broker since 2001 and as a former principal of Aussie Kogarah NSW. As a Franchise Principal of Aussie Riverwood, my business is built on referrals and customer satisfaction. With thousands of loans to choose from, I cover the full range of mortgages available today, be it for first home buyers, people who have owned property before and are looking to upgrade, loans for investment properties, or refinancing. If you would like to arrange a free appointment, please do not hesitate to call me on 0414 271517 at any time. I look forward to hearing from you and helping you identify the right loan for your current circumstances. 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Narwee 2209
  • Peakhurst 2210
  • Peakhurst Heights 2210
  • Riverwood 2210

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61414271517

Email: leo.koromilas@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61414271517

Email: leo.koromilas@aussie.com.au

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