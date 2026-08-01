Liliana Kelly

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Liliana Kelly, Aussie Team Member

About me

To find the right home loan you need an expert who could save you time and money, and that is where I can help! Whether you are buying your first home, buying your next, refinancing, consolidating debt, starting an investment property portfolio or building your dream home, I am there to guide and support you and make the process stress free. This includes completing all the paperwork and dealing with the lenders on your behalf. I am fully accredited by the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), hold a Diploma in Financial & Mortgage Broking Management, and have previously worked for over 15 years in the banking industry in a variety of lending roles. I can meet with you 7 days a week, at a time and place that suits you. To arrange an appointment at no cost to you, call me on 0431 038 838 or email me at Liliana.kelly@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-1:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61431038838

Email: liliana.kelly@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61431038838

Email: liliana.kelly@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.