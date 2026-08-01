Lina Jones

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Robina

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Lina Jones, Aussie Team Member

About me

Lina has been helping Gold Coast locals with their homeownership goals for more than 25 years. She has built her career on straight-talking advice, strong relationships, and a genuine commitment to helping clients reach their property goals.

Lina works as a mortgage broker at Aussie Robina alongside franchisee Joel Cryer.

Over the years Lina has worked with a wide range of clients, including first home buyers, next home buyers, investors, refinancers, construction borrowers and customers looking at self-managed super fund property loans. She understands that every customers situation is different and she takes the time to match people with the loan product and lender that best suits their goals.

Lina’s approach is simple. She listens, explains the options clearly and helps take the stress out of the finance process. Using Aussie’s lending tools, she can compare hundreds of loan options and work through the features, fees and lending policies that matter.

One of the things Lina values most is the long-term relationships she has with local customers and their families. She is proud that many customers return to her when they need help again or refer their children, friends and family for advice. 

If you’re buying your first home, building, refinancing or looking to review your current mortgage - Lina is ready to help

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Varsity Lakes 4227
  • Robina 4226

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +6 1428100219

Email: lina.jones2@aussie.com.au

Phone: +6 1428100219

Email: lina.jones2@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.