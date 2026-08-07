Lina Torossi

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Mornington

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Lina Torossi, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am Lina Torossi, a proud local Aussie Broker operating out of the Mornington store. I am here to help you through your home loan journey and hence, committed to providing you with a high level of service now which will suit your needs and lifestyle in the future. My goal is to become your broker for life. Whether it's your first home, an investment property or a refinance, I am always willing and happy to sit down and have a chat about what options are available to you.  I understand that your time is precious, so I am happy to do all the lender comparison research, paperwork and follow up for you. I have access to a panel of over 20* lenders to choose from and my service is at no cost to you. Please feel free to call me on 0488 499 610 and we can arrange a time to meet that suits you. I look forward to hearing from you!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Areas I service

  • Mornington 3931
  • Moorooduc 3933
  • Baxter 3911

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 11:30 AM-3:00 PM

Tuesday: 11:00 AM-3:00 PM

Wednesday: 11:00 AM-4:00 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM-4:00 PM

Friday: 11:30 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61488499610

Email: lina.torossi@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61488499610

Email: lina.torossi@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.