Lindsay Farrell

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Coomera

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Lindsay Farrell, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am an Aussie Broker with over 20 years of delivering exceptional customer service to clients. I am passionate about helping people achieve their dreams and goals. I have a background in risk management and compliance, which means my clients can have assurance that their interests will be the one of the most important factors, when discussing their goals. Whether it be finding out what?s required, purchasing your first home, refinancing or establishing an investment portfolio, you will be in safe hands knowing that I will help you find a solution that meets your needs. You can contact me on 0400 284 408 or email lindsay.farrell@aussie.com.au to arrange an appointment that is at no cost to you and no obligation.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Upper Coomera 4209
  • Coomera 4209

Let's talk

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Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61400284408

Email: lindsay.farrell@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61400284408

Email: lindsay.farrell@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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