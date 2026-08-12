Lisa Entwistle

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Erina

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Lisa Entwistle, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Lisa and I am an Aussie Mortgage Broker working with the Aussie Erina Store on the NSW Central Coast. I'm a fully qualified mortgage broker with a Certificate IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking, and I'm a full member with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). I like to see myself as an expert "personal shopper" for your finances. Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, upgrading, consolidating debt or building your property investment portfolio, looking for a home loan can be both a daunting and time consuming experience. I appreciate that time is precious, so let me handle the loan comparison research, paperwork and follow-up behind the scenes, giving you more time to focus on your property.  I can compare hundreds of loans from our panel of lenders, including the big banks, to help get you a great rate and more importantly a solution that's tailored to meet your individual financial needs. If you are wondering whether you have a good deal on an existing loan, I can complete a home loan ?Health Check' and will let you know whether there is a loan that is more suitable for your current situation. Perhaps you are thinking about renovating, upgrading or general insurances... I can help you with that too. I strive to make my customers feel comfortable and stress free throughout the entire process by ensuring we are in constant communication to ensure you are informed. My promise to you is to work tirelessly to achieve your best possible outcome. Please feel free to call me directly to make an appointment to discuss your needs. If you're ready to move now, need some guidance on how to get started or you're just looking for a second opinion, please get in touch. I am available to come and meet you in your home or workplace, in my office at Fountain Plaza Erina, or at any time and place that suits you. I look forward to meeting you and helping you to reach your home loan dreams!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Avoca Beach 2251
  • Bateau Bay 2261
  • Bensville 2251
  • Davistown 2251
  • Erina 2250
  • Erina Heights 2260
  • Forresters Beach 2260
  • Green Point 2251

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-2:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61425309641

Email: lisa.entwistle@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61425309641

Email: lisa.entwistle@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.