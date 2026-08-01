Lisa Maxwell

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Ryde

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Lisa Maxwell, Aussie Team Member

About me

With so many home & investment loan products available in the market, it is little wonder choosing the right loan for you can be confusing, not to mention time consuming.

I really enjoy helping people through the mortgage process, knowing they have chosen the right loan for now and into the future.

As a qualified Mortgage Broker, member of the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), and a Senior Aussie Broker, my specialised advice will help you make this decision simple and time effective at no cost to you!

I can help first home buyers navigate the various schemes you may be eligible for and find the right loan to help you repay your debt as soon as possible, people who have owned property before and are looking to upgrade or refinance, renovation and construction loans and loans for investment properties. If you are self-employed or looking for a Self-Managed Superannuation Fund loan I can help with that too!

Book an appointment now and see how the best loan can help you save money!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Areas I service

  • Denistone East 2112
  • Gladesville 2111
  • Putney 2112
  • Ryde 2112
  • West Ryde 2114

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0402 034 140

Email: lisa.maxwell@aussie.com.au

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Phone: 0402 034 140

Email: lisa.maxwell@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

My husband and I have had the best experience working with Aussie. Our Mortgage broker, Lisa Maxwell, has been involved in our journey right from the beginning, guiding and advising us with all the tools and knowledge we needed to make the best decisions for our purchase. Her communication was always clear and consistent and she was absolutely lovely to work with. We couldn't recommend Lisa and Aussie enough and for our first home, made the scary experience all the more comfortable with her support and expertise.

Tim Iffland

I recently had the pleasure of working with Lisa Maxwell to secure a mortgage for our new property, and I couldn't be more impressed. Lisa was incredibly approachable, responsive, creative, and sensitive to our needs, ensuring every detail was handled with care. Her dedication and expertise resulted in an outstanding outcome. We highly recommend Lisa's services to anyone in need of mortgage assistance.

Katie Poray

Can not recommend Lisa Maxwell highly enough. Simply outstanding! Thank you Lisa for going the extra mile and getting me across the line!

Karlene S

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

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ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
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