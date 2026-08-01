About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
Areas I service
- Denistone East 2112
- Gladesville 2111
- Putney 2112
- Ryde 2112
- West Ryde 2114
Monday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
My husband and I have had the best experience working with Aussie. Our Mortgage broker, Lisa Maxwell, has been involved in our journey right from the beginning, guiding and advising us with all the tools and knowledge we needed to make the best decisions for our purchase. Her communication was always clear and consistent and she was absolutely lovely to work with. We couldn't recommend Lisa and Aussie enough and for our first home, made the scary experience all the more comfortable with her support and expertise.
Tim Iffland
I recently had the pleasure of working with Lisa Maxwell to secure a mortgage for our new property, and I couldn't be more impressed. Lisa was incredibly approachable, responsive, creative, and sensitive to our needs, ensuring every detail was handled with care. Her dedication and expertise resulted in an outstanding outcome. We highly recommend Lisa's services to anyone in need of mortgage assistance.
Katie Poray
Can not recommend Lisa Maxwell highly enough. Simply outstanding! Thank you Lisa for going the extra mile and getting me across the line!
Karlene S