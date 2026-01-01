Lisa Rees

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Lisa Rees, Aussie Team Member

About me

I’m a mortgage broker with Aussie Home Loans, and my focus is on making the lending process feel clearer and more manageable. My aim is to help clients understand their options, compare loans, and guide them through each step so they feel supported, not rushed.

Before becoming a broker, I worked in customer service and in the banking industry, which gave me a strong understanding of how the lending process works behind the scenes. It also shaped how I work with clients, I value clear communication, honesty, and taking the time to explain things properly.

Whether you’re buying your first home, refinancing, or investing in property, I take the time to understand your situation and talk things through in plain English. There’s no pressure and no jargon, just practical advice and steady support from start to finish.

Backed by the experience and reputation of Aussie Home Loans, I combine trusted systems with a calm, down-to-earth approach. My aim is to help you move forward feeling informed and comfortable with your decisions.

If you’re not sure where to start, or simply want a conversation about your options, I’d be happy to help.

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61438123837

Email: lisa.rees@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61438123837

Email: lisa.rees@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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