Luke Abraham

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Wynnum

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Luke Abraham, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Luke, a mortgage broker based at Aussie Wynnum with over 12 years of experience helping everyday Australians find the right home loan. Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, or looking to invest, I’m here to make the process as simple and stress-free as possible.

My clients often tell me that I explain things in a way that just makes sense—no jargon, no pressure, just straightforward advice tailored to your goals. I believe finance doesn't have to be complicated, and my job is to make it easy for you to understand your options and make confident decisions.

Beyond broking, I’m actively involved in the community as the Treasurer and Fundraising Chair for the Man Kind Project Queensland and a member of Friends of Binna Burra. When I’m not helping clients, you’ll usually find me out in nature or on the water—it's where I recharge and stay grounded.

If you’re looking for a broker who’ll take the time to listen, simplify the process, and support you every step of the way, I’d love to help.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Lota 4179
  • Manly 4179
  • Manly West 4179
  • Wynnum 4178
  • Wynnum North 4178
  • WYNNUM PLAZA 4178
  • Wynnum West 4178

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 11:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 11:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 11:00 AM-4:00 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-1:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 0406 165 549

Email: luke.abraham@aussie.com.au

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Phone: 0406 165 549

Email: luke.abraham@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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