Luke Coates

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Echuca

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Luke Coates, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Luke Coates, and thank you for visiting our website.

As the Franchise Principal of Aussie Ringwood and Aussie Echuca, I bring more than 15 years of experience in the finance industry and am passionate about helping clients achieve their financial goals. Building long-term relationships based on trust, transparency, and exceptional service is at the heart of everything I do.

As a qualified Aussie Mortgage Broker, I have access to hundreds of loan products from Australia's leading banks and lenders, allowing me to find tailored finance solutions that suit your individual circumstances. Whether you're purchasing your first home, refinancing an existing loan, investing in property, or upgrading to your next home, I am committed to guiding you through every step of the process from start to finish.

I am also Commercially Accredited and can assist with a wide range of business and commercial lending solutions, including commercial property purchases, business acquisition finance, cash flow funding, equipment and vehicle finance, and asset finance. Whether you're looking to grow an existing business or take the exciting step of purchasing or starting your own, I can help you find the right funding strategy to support your ambitions.

I hold full accreditation with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and a Certificate IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking.

My team and I are dedicated to making the finance process as simple and stress-free as possible. We look forward to helping you achieve your property and business goals.

Please don't hesitate to contact us to discover how Aussie Ringwood and Aussie Echuca can help you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Ringwood 3134
  • Ringwood North 3134
  • Cooma 3616
  • Echuca 3564
  • ECHUCA VILLAGE 3564
  • Echuca West 3564
  • Girgarre 3624
  • Kanyapella 3564

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61457315708

Email: luke.coates@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61457315708

Email: luke.coates@aussie.com.au

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