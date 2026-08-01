Hi, I'm Luke Coates, and thank you for visiting our website.

As the Franchise Principal of Aussie Ringwood and Aussie Echuca, I bring more than 15 years of experience in the finance industry and am passionate about helping clients achieve their financial goals. Building long-term relationships based on trust, transparency, and exceptional service is at the heart of everything I do.

As a qualified Aussie Mortgage Broker, I have access to hundreds of loan products from Australia's leading banks and lenders, allowing me to find tailored finance solutions that suit your individual circumstances. Whether you're purchasing your first home, refinancing an existing loan, investing in property, or upgrading to your next home, I am committed to guiding you through every step of the process from start to finish.

I am also Commercially Accredited and can assist with a wide range of business and commercial lending solutions, including commercial property purchases, business acquisition finance, cash flow funding, equipment and vehicle finance, and asset finance. Whether you're looking to grow an existing business or take the exciting step of purchasing or starting your own, I can help you find the right funding strategy to support your ambitions.

I hold full accreditation with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and a Certificate IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking.

My team and I are dedicated to making the finance process as simple and stress-free as possible. We look forward to helping you achieve your property and business goals.

Please don't hesitate to contact us to discover how Aussie Ringwood and Aussie Echuca can help you.