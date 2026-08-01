Luke Torossian

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Engadine

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Luke Torossian, Aussie Team Member

About me

Welcome to my profile!I have over 15 years experience in banking and finance with 12 of those years as a Mortgage Broker for Aussie, commencing as a Mobile Broker before becoming the sole Franchisee of Aussie Engadine where I have had great success over the past 5 years. I've received various industry awards including being recognised as a MFAA Top 100 Broker for the past 4 years and was named at Number 25 in 2017. As a property investor myself, I strive to help my customers reach their financial goals whether it be through investing in property or simply by finding the right loan with the right structure for now and into the future. Ranked as Number 2 in 2017 of all Aussie Brokers in Australia, I pride myself on providing a personalised service tailored to individual needs. With a thorough understanding of the lending practise, I'm dedicated in helping my customers by taking the stress out of lending and making it an enjoyable experience. I havestrong relationships with solicitors, conveyancers, buyers agents, accountants and real estate agents. As part ofmy service, I will educate my customers so they have a complete understanding of the home loan process, allowing them to make informed decisions about their property finance options, and remember; an appointment with me is free!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Engadine 2233
  • Loftus 2232
  • Heathcote 2233
  • Woronora Heights 2233
  • Yarrawarrah 2233

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61401646964

Email: luke.torossian@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61401646964

Email: luke.torossian@aussie.com.au

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