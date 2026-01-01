Lynne Kirby

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Lynne Kirby, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a Senior & Commercially Accredited Aussie Mortgage Broker (MFAA) I can provide hundreds of home loans from banks, Aussie and other lenders.  Our software enables me to provide comparisons of the lenders that best suits YOUR needs at that time.  Making it easier for YOU to choose the best loan from our panel. I can also display how YOU may be able to  save dollars off your loan and reduce the number of payment years substantially. Always remember that I am working with you to help YOU choose the ideal loan! As an Aussie Mobile AREP I can come to your house as and when it suits you and I have customers in all parts of Melbourne, Country & Regional Victoria and Australia wide!! If you would like my assistance please ask for LYNNE KIRBY as your preferred consultant when you book the appointment!

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61438548955

Email: lynne.kirby@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61438548955

Email: lynne.kirby@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.