Malcolm Makkinga

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
We were so happy with our broker Mal! He was very flexible and assisted with us building our dream home! We were very happy and still happy with his service.
Renee
Malcolm was very helpful in assisting us refinance our existing loan. Malcolm was proactive in letting us know when our existing fixed term loan was due for renewal. The process was made easy by meetings at my house at a time which was convenient. Malcolm ran through a number of options and his knowledge of products was very good to assist with making a decision. Malcolm also responded promptly to email queries and phone calls right up until the loan settlement.Looking forward to further discussions with Malcolm in the next few months for my house extension construction loan.
Gary
We had got in to financial difficulty due to health problems were the use of credit cards keep us afloat, paying medical bills. The end result meant that our financial situation was going down hill due to the debt accumulated from high interest charges. Malcolm made it feel like we weren?t being judged for seeking financial help to clear debt and renovate our home. It felt like he was a part of the family, giving us positive advice to ensure our financial future was a healthy one! We appreciate this help and it has ensured that we have the ability to grow our finances into the future.