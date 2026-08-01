Malcolm Makkinga

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Malcolm Makkinga, Aussie Team Member

About me

From Coomera to the CBD, I'm your Aussie Broker serving the southside of Brisbane. You may not have time to visit one bank and see what they can do, as keeping up with changes and options that banks provide can be difficult. That's where I come in, I have access to a panel of over 20 lenders. I can meet with you and find the best solution that meets your needs. I aim to save you the legwork and speak to the banks on your behalf. Seeing people benefit from this service makes it a joy to be your broker. An appointment with me is free and I can be contacted on 0430 464 280.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61430464280

Email: malcolm.makkinga@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61430464280

Email: malcolm.makkinga@aussie.com.au

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What our customers say

We were so happy with our broker Mal! He was very flexible and assisted with us building our dream home! We were very happy and still happy with his service.

Renee

Malcolm was very helpful in assisting us refinance our existing loan. Malcolm was proactive in letting us know when our existing fixed term loan was due for renewal. The process was made easy by meetings at my house at a time which was convenient. Malcolm ran through a number of options and his knowledge of products was very good to assist with making a decision. Malcolm also responded promptly to email queries and phone calls right up until the loan settlement.Looking forward to further discussions with Malcolm in the next few months for my house extension construction loan.

Gary

We had got in to financial difficulty due to health problems were the use of credit cards keep us afloat, paying medical bills. The end result meant that our financial situation was going down hill due to the debt accumulated from high interest charges. Malcolm made it feel like we weren?t being judged for seeking financial help to clear debt and renovate our home. It felt like he was a part of the family, giving us positive advice to ensure our financial future was a healthy one! We appreciate this help and it has ensured that we have the ability to grow our finances into the future.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.