Malcolm Robertson

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Malcolm Robertson, Aussie Team Member

About me

The commitment of purchasing property is a major decision that needs to take into consideration many factors. Probably the most important will be your choice of finance. It is important to understand how you can achieve your objectives and to be comfortable and confident with your decision. As an Aussie Mortgage Broker I am able to source the most suitable loan to match your individual needs. It is important that your loan works effectively for you and provide the flexibility and confidence required to manage your commitment. I can show you strategies that could reduce the loan term and the amount of interest you pay. We can access thousands of home loans from over 20 leading lenders^ so that I can provide options for your individual requirements. Best of all, an appointment with us is free. 

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61407923455

Email: malcolm.robertson@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61407923455

Email: malcolm.robertson@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.