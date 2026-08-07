About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
Areas I service
- Darra 4076
- Jamboree Heights 4074
- Middle Park 4074
- Mount Ommaney 4074
- Riverhills 4074
- Seventeen Mile Rocks 4073
- Sinnamon Park 4073
- Sumner 4074
Monday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Well it has been just over 12 months since I should of done this. Great help from Marcel Welter and the team at Aussie getting me into my first home (settled March 2023) and I just got a 1 year follow up from them. Great Service and I believe the best comment would be - Yes, I would use them again!
Travis
Marcel is a fantastic broker, who went to so many different extents to help us with our mortgage and jumped through many hoops to get us what we needed. Really appreciate the time, effort and work he put in for us over and over again. He always answered all of my calls, texts and emails straight away, included after hours. He really bent over backwards to help us constantly, cannot recommend Marcel enough!
Megan
Sensational service from Marcel. I needed a new broker last minute over Christmas/NY break and he had it all sorted in a couple of days. He was very calm, organised, and professional and made it a stress-free experience.
Fiona