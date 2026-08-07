Marcel Welter

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Mount Ommaney

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Marcel Welter, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Marcel your local mortgage broker in the Mt Ommaney team dedicated to making your home purchase a great experience. Over the years I've almost done it all with property - I've purchased established houses, built a new house, purchased & sold investment properties. I'd love to use my experience to find out the borrowing capacity for your dream home, re-finance your existing home, or talk about property investment. Email marcel.welter@aussie.com.au or call 0404 562 154 at any time to arrange an appointment to find a personal solution to your individual circumstances.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Areas I service

  • Darra 4076
  • Jamboree Heights 4074
  • Middle Park 4074
  • Mount Ommaney 4074
  • Riverhills 4074
  • Seventeen Mile Rocks 4073
  • Sinnamon Park 4073
  • Sumner 4074

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61404562154

Email: marcel.welter@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61404562154

Email: marcel.welter@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Well it has been just over 12 months since I should of done this. Great help from Marcel Welter and the team at Aussie getting me into my first home (settled March 2023) and I just got a 1 year follow up from them. Great Service and I believe the best comment would be - Yes, I would use them again!

Travis

Marcel is a fantastic broker, who went to so many different extents to help us with our mortgage and jumped through many hoops to get us what we needed. Really appreciate the time, effort and work he put in for us over and over again. He always answered all of my calls, texts and emails straight away, included after hours. He really bent over backwards to help us constantly, cannot recommend Marcel enough!

Megan

Sensational service from Marcel. I needed a new broker last minute over Christmas/NY break and he had it all sorted in a couple of days. He was very calm, organised, and professional and made it a stress-free experience.

Fiona

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