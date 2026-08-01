Marica Skoric

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Marica Skoric, Aussie Team Member

About me

I have worked in the Mortgage Industry for more than 30 years alongside Brokers right from when a Customer makes their initial enquiry, throughout the Approval process, and ultimately Settlement of their loan. It all adds up to a lot of home loan experience with a hands-on approach.

My passion for helping people achieve the great Aussie dream of buying their first home, upgrading to a bigger property, and building their property portfolio inspired me to become a Broker. Every customer journey is different, and I am honoured to play a part in it. I love what I do and love helping my customers, and their family and friends time and time again.

My role as your Aussie Broker is to find you the best possible home loan, tailored specifically to your needs. So whether you're buying your first home, upgrading to your next home or need to refinance your mortgage, I can guide you through the necessary steps to help you achieve your home buying goals.

Please give me a call on 0421 726 747 to discuss your home ownership aspirations and together we can devise an action plan to get you there.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61421726747

Email: marica.skoric@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61421726747

Email: marica.skoric@aussie.com.au

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