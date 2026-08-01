Mariya Gojan

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Mariya Gojan, Aussie Team Member

About me

I have been working in  Banking  and Finance  as CEO  for over 20 years and have built my business on the principals of service and trust. Over the years I have gained profession and personal experience in all aspects of Home and Investment lending as well as lending to SMSF.  As a qualified Mortgage Broker, member of the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), and a Aussie Broker, my specialised advice will help you make this decision simple and time effective.... at no cost to you! I am also a CPA with a Bachelor of Economics degree from Sydney University. I really enjoy finding solutions for my clients whether they are first home buyers, property investors or refinancing or consolidating . So whatever you're looking to do please call me and come and discover the Aussie difference.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417046665

Email: mariya.gojan@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61417046665

Email: mariya.gojan@aussie.com.au

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