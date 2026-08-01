Mark Edbrooke

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Paddington

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Mark Edbrooke, Aussie Team Member

About me

Now, more than ever, a good mortgage broker can help you in the current environment to ensure that you still get the best options and support for your immediate and ongoing lending requirements. Real competition is coming back into the mortgage market which is great for a consumer with an existing home loan, or anyone thinking about buying a property.

Mark is always focused on:

- Delivering lending solutions that make it possible for you to achieve your goals (whether purchasing your first home, the next home, refinancing, or investing);

- Maximising the savings to you in the process; and

- Protecting your investment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Paddington 4064
  • Auchenflower 4066
  • Ashgrove 4060
  • Kelvin Grove 4059
  • Red Hill 4059
  • Milton 4064

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 11:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 12:00 PM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: Closed

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61447647550

Email: mark.edbrooke@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61447647550

Email: mark.edbrooke@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Mark and the team at Aussie Paddington were amazing and the real MVPs in our home buying process. They helped us every step of the way, provided great answers to all our questions, and were great communicators. I would highly recommend Mark and the team to anyone looking into buying a home.

Dana

My wife and I have been with Mark and Aussie for more than ten years and we would not consider going any where else. They are prompt professional and make you feel part of the Aussie family. Thanks for your help and friendship.

Geoff

We have worked with Mark and the Aussie Paddington team twice now. Both times have been smooth and the communication and service excellent. We would recommend Aussie Paddington to anyone.

Jodie

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

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ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.