Mark Livens

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Elsternwick

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Mark Livens, Aussie Team Member

About me

Trusted Mortgage Broker in Elsternwick – Mark Livens

Hi, I'm Mark Livens, and for over 26 years I've been helping Australians achieve their property goals with honest advice and personalised home loan solutions.

Together with my experienced team, we've settled more than $1 billion in home loans, helping thousands of clients buy their first home, refinance, upgrade, or build successful investment property portfolios.

We take the time to understand your individual circumstances and guide you through every step of the process. With access to a wide range of Australia's leading lenders, we work hard to find a home loan that's right for you—not just today, but for the future.

We're proud to have earned 120+ five-star Google reviews, reflecting our commitment to exceptional service, expert advice, and making the home loan process simple and stress-free.

Our Elsternwick office is conveniently located at Shop 4, 483 Glen Huntly Road, with easy access, nearby public transport, and convenient parking, making it easy to meet with us in person.

If you're looking for a trusted Mortgage Broker in Elsternwick, we'd love the opportunity to help you achieve your property goals.

Book your free, no-obligation consultation today.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Elsternwick 3185
  • Ripponlea 3185
  • Elwood 3184

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61408031399

Email: mark.livens@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61408031399

Email: mark.livens@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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