Marta Olak

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Ashburton

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Marta Olak, Aussie Team Member

About me

Finding the right loan can be confusing and time consuming. With so much choice available how do you know you are getting the loan that is right for you? With over 12 years of experience I have helped hundreds of customers. My passion is to guide you through the process so you feel comfortable and confident that you have the loan that is right for you. I treat every application as if it were my own and take pride in building long term relationships with my clients. Whether you are buying your first home, building your dream home, refinancing, debt consolidating, investing, looking for the lowest rate or the most flexible home loan or just want to gain a better understanding of the home loan process and the current market, I can help. I am fully accredited by the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), and hold a Diploma in Finance & Mortgage Broking Management, so you know you are in safe hands. I will listen to your needs and unlike most mortgage brokers, I will take the time to understand both your long term property goals and your life aspirations. An appointment with me is at no cost to you and I can meet with you at a place and time that suits you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Ashburton 3147
  • Ashwood 3147
  • Burwood 3125

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61433161541

Email: marta.olak@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61433161541

Email: marta.olak@aussie.com.au

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