Martin Polley

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Martin Polley, Aussie Team Member

About me

My aim is to make the entire home loan process simple and stress free saving you valuable time to focus on more important things like securing your property or preparing for your move!

Together we will work through your needs and goals and I will help you understand the different options and how they will work for your situation. I will communicate with you, the lender and any other parties involved such as: real estate agents and solicitors, to ensure the whole process is a smooth one.

Best of all, my appointments are no obligation and completely free! 

I can assist with SMSF lending also.

I look forward to talking to you soon.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • First Home Buyers
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Phone: +61432855582

Email: martin.polley@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61432855582

Email: martin.polley@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Martin was an immense help to me on my recent purchase. Throughout the whole process Martin explained everything clearly, listened to my requirements, and kept me informed of progress every step of the way. Even with the compressed timelines I had given him due to my faster than expected purchase, I felt at ease throughout the whole process knowing that Martin was working hard coordinating with the lenders, solicitors, agents, etc. to ensure I have a seamless and stress-free experience. I would highly recommend Martin to anyone looking for a home loan.

Dominic S. Keh

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