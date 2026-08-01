Mathew Oliver

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Mathew Oliver, Aussie Team Member

About me

Are you buying your first home or maybe looking for a loan for your next home? Are you considering refinancing, construction, land or thinking of investment loans?

I compare thousands of home loans from our panel of over 20 lenders (including the major banks, regional banks & specialised lenders) to help find you a solution that is tailored to meet your needs. I’m available at almost any time and flexible with appointment times and places.

Whether you are an experienced borrower or just starting out, I would love to work with you and your loan. Please call me directly to make an appointment to discuss your individual situation.

﻿Ph 0419 650 356

Mathew.Oliver@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 17 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 17 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Phone: +61419650356

Email: mathew.oliver@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61419650356

Email: mathew.oliver@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Mat went above and beyond in every aspect and always ensured we understood what was happening along the way; no question was ever a hassle. Thank you for all your time and effort Mat, it's what makes you the best at what you do!!! Highly recommended!!!

Kacie P

Mat was an absolute pleasure to deal with and made our lives so much easier! If you're looking for a down to earth, hard working and loyal mortgage broker mat is the guy for you!

Rachel K

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.