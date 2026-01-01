About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
Monday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Tuesday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Wednesday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Thursday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Friday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
I'm so happy with Mat Philips, he has been fantastic and so easy to talk to and help. Mat has done all the groundwork, and the dashboard platform makes it so easy to go through all the submission of reports. Well done team, will definitely use Mat again.
Richard W
This is my second time I have dealt with Mathew Phillips, he is a broker with Aussie Home Loan. The first time was back in early 2023 and as recently as late last year(2025). Mathew was so easy to chat to, he talked me through the loan and explained everything, he is very professional, very knowledgeable, a people person and both occasions, Mathew was always there when I wanted some advice, he was reachable most of the time, if not he would call back straight away and kept me up to date with my loans. I would deal with Mathew again and I would highly recommend Mathew with no hesitation. Thank you for your service.... 👍👍
James D
Mathew Philips was helpful, understanding, easy to talk to, accommodating and very knowledgeable and supportive. We really couldn’t have asked for anyone better. Be sure to hold onto Mathew he is a great asset.
Cassidy B