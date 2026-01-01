Mathew Phillips

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Mathew Phillips, Aussie Team Member

About me

Local Mortgage & Finance Broker – Cranbourne

Hi, I’m Mathew Phillips, a Mortgage & Finance Broker based in Cranbourne, Melbourne.

I help people across Australia navigate home loans with clear advice. I have access to 30+ lenders, so you can find a solution that genuinely suits your goals, not just what a single bank happens to offer.

I’ve helped hundreds of Australians secure finance solutions for their homes and investments, and I take pride in making the process simple, transparent and stress-free.

Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, investing, or exploring finance options, I’m here to guide you through the process and help you make confident decisions.

I’m a firm believer that finance doesn’t have to be complicated - it just needs the right guidance.

Let’s talk about your options.

Call or text: 0498 236 707

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Monday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61498236707

Email: mathew.phillips@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61498236707

Email: mathew.phillips@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

I'm so happy with Mat Philips, he has been fantastic and so easy to talk to and help. Mat has done all the groundwork, and the dashboard platform makes it so easy to go through all the submission of reports. Well done team, will definitely use Mat again.

Richard W

This is my second time I have dealt with Mathew Phillips, he is a broker with Aussie Home Loan. The first time was back in early 2023 and as recently as late last year(2025). Mathew was so easy to chat to, he talked me through the loan and explained everything, he is very professional, very knowledgeable, a people person and both occasions, Mathew was always there when I wanted some advice, he was reachable most of the time, if not he would call back straight away and kept me up to date with my loans. I would deal with Mathew again and I would highly recommend Mathew with no hesitation. Thank you for your service.... 👍👍

James D

Mathew Philips was helpful, understanding, easy to talk to, accommodating and very knowledgeable and supportive. We really couldn’t have asked for anyone better. Be sure to hold onto Mathew he is a great asset.

Cassidy B

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.