Matthew Davies

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Tamworth

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Matthew Davies, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Matthew Davies and I want to be your mortgage broker. I am a qualified mortgage broker holding my certificate IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking. I am accredited with 21 major lenders and am a registered member of the MFAA.   As an accredited mortgage broker, I search through and compare 1000's of home loan products from 21 of Australia's major lenders to find a solution suited to your individual needs and goals. Essentially an appointment with me is like seeing each and every one of these lenders all in the one appointment, saving you the time and confusion of seeing the different lenders individually.  Customer satisfaction is my number 1 priority. I work with my customer's best interests at heart and aim to walk them through the entire process making it a simple, stress free and straight forward experience.   By having your appointment with me there is no obligations, absolutely no charge to you and could save you time and money. So whether you're a first home buyer, looking for your next home, investment or looking to see if there is a better deal out there for your current home or investment loan needs call or email me for a relaxed, no pressure chat to discuss the options that best suit your needs and objectives.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:30AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Tamworth 2340
  • Somerton 2340
  • Bowling Alley Point 2340
  • Calala 2340
  • Carroll 2340
  • Duncans Creek 2340
  • Dungowan 2340
  • East Tamworth 2340

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:30AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:30 AM-4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:30 AM-4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:30 AM-3:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61434675185

Email: matthew.davies@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61434675185

Email: matthew.davies@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.