Matthew Moriarty

About me
I specialise in
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Blacktown 2148
- Blacktown Westpoint 2148
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
As first home buyers. We initially tried dealing directly with banks. They weren?t returning phone calls and every time we called they asked for more information rather than asking for everything up front. Working with Mathew made everything so much easier. He talked with the banks and simplified all the information we need to provide. He took the time to get to know us and what we need. He gave us all of our options and explained the benefits of each one. He saved us the headache of dealing with the banks. Our end homeloan was a far better deal than the ones the bank offered us direct.
Alysse U
We spent several weeks talking directly to the banks and other loan suppliers without much success. The forms and information they required was extensive, the hold times were ridiculous and the conversations largely ended with no progress. After a recommendation from a friend, we contacted Aussie and were introduced to Mr Moriarty. Matthew not only made the process easy, but was passionate and shared the excitement of becoming a homeowner. With Matthew's help we were able to get a quick loan approval to then place an offer for the property. We could not have received this quick and painless approval without Matt's help. We were able to place an early offer on the house and as we had approval before the other interested parties, the offer was accepted. The early approval resulted in the purchase of our first property. I cannot understate how helpful Matthew was with his vast knowledge of the loan options, his expert advice and his passion for helping our home ownership dreams come true. We cannot thank Matthew enough for his help and look forward to working with him when we reassess the loan.
John C
I went to two banks and was denied a loan. When I went to Matthew, he made it all happen and I got my foot in the property market! Matthew was extremely patient. He stood out from the banks because he actually understood my goals and situation and he was very knowledgeable, so he found a way. By helping me get a property, Matthew saved me from financial stress and from being financially disorganized. Thanks Matt!
Tamkin A