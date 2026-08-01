Matthew Rogers

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Newtown

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Matthew Rogers, Aussie Team Member

About me

I have worked in the mortgage finance industry since 2004. During my career I have experienced a vast range of economic conditions, including the Global Financial Crisis, the roll out of national lending regulation, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as government restrictions on certain lending segments, all whilst helping thousands of clients find the right home loan solution for their needs. In 2012, I took ownership of the Aussie Newtown franchise. Our business further expanded with the opening of the Balmain franchise in 2016. With an extended support team up and running, we have never been in a better position to help Inner West locals achieve their home ownership goals. The team at Aussie Newtown understand that choosing a loan not right for your current situation can prove costly, which is why it is so crucial to find one that is tailored to you and your future aspirations. At Aussie, we have access to thousands of products from our large panel of over 20 leading lenders^. Best of all, an appointment with Aussie Newtown is at no cost to you. We can present you with a wide range of solutions from both bank and non-bank lenders, and together we can find a suitable home loan for you. Aussie Newtown is committed to helping you find a solution suited to your needs. Please contact my office today to arrange an appointment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Enmore 2042
  • Erskineville 2043
  • Newtown 2042

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: By Appointment

Tuesday: By Appointment

Wednesday: By Appointment

Thursday: By Appointment

Friday: By Appointment

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61295572500

Email: matthew.rogers@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61295572500

Email: matthew.rogers@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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