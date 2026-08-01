Matthew Rose

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- West Lakes Shore 5020
- West Lakes 5021
- Tennyson 5022
- Semaphore South 5019
- Semaphore Park 5019
- Royal Park 5014
- Hendon 5014
- Ethelton 5015
Monday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
I found the home of my dreams but being self employed we didn't think we could make it a reality until Matt came to us and showed us we could make it happen, and happen with a lower interest rate than most banks at the time!!! So now i live in my dream home thanks to Matt!
Bec P
He saved us by explaining everything in great detail but in the simplest way possible for two people who were very new to mortgages and understanding how it all works. He explained everything clearly and answered all of our questions no matter how silly they were. He was also available to contact via phone and email and very responsive
Adrianna C
We started with Aussie back when Matt was new to them. He came to our home, was lovely and sorted a good loan for us. After being with Aussie (and coming up to renewal time), we were unfortunately talked into having our homeloan with my husband's work credit union. We served the period and at renewal time made the jump straight back to Matt at Aussie. Just like before he was fantastic, he got us a great deal, got rid of some fees, split our loans and made the process once again so easy. He looked into all the options available, didn't just recommend what to go with but explained why other options out there were as good for us. He answers his phone and on the rare occasion it goes to voicemail, he gets back to you promptly. Never has an issue with the endless questions we threw at him. No question is to big or small, he makes you feel truly valued and you feel that you are in safe hands. It's good to be back home with Aussie and especially with Matt as our Broker, he service is second to none. We've been more than happy with Matt and will be staying with him. He's good enough for us yo recommend his services yo friends when they are looking at homeloan options. He's a huge asset to Aussie Homeloans
Tamara M