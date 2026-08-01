Max Direen

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Mackay

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Max Direen, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Max Direen and I am the Aussie Mackay Franchisee. My Team and I at Aussie Mackay continually strive to offer our Clients an exceptional service and I am extremely proud of the many awards we have achieved during this time. Our ethos is to treat everyone the same as we would like to be treated ourselves. I joined Aussie in 2007 and I am extremely passionate about the Aussie Brand and assisting my clients to achieve their goals of property ownership, whether it be their 1st or the next step in their investment plans. With the help of Aussie's sophisticated software, you are able to choose a loan that suits your needs from over 25 leading lenders* and thousands of home loan products. I am available for an appointment during the above mentioned hours at our office on the Corner of Gordon & Milton Street in Mackay or via phone or video.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • South Mackay 4740
  • West Mackay 4740
  • Walkerston 4751
  • Rural View 4740
  • Richmond 4740
  • Ooralea 4740
  • North Mackay 4740
  • Mackay Harbour 4740

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-3:45 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-3:45 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-3:45 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-3:45 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-3:45 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0417 767 114

Email: max.direen@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0417 767 114

Email: max.direen@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.