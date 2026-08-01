Megan Bakon

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Ipswich

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Megan Bakon, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Megan Bakon. I’ve been with Aussie for 8 years and take pride in helping my customers find the best loan to fit their circumstances. It is my job to help you find the loan that works best to suit your needs and make the whole process as easy as possible. Throughout my time with Aussie, I have helped hundreds of customers save money on their loans and pay off their loans sooner. My clients receive the utmost care when going through the loan process so please do not hesitate to call or email me at any time to arrange an appointment and go through your requirements in more detail.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Basin Pocket 4305
  • Booval 4304
  • Brassall 4305
  • Brassall Heights 4305
  • Coalfalls 4305
  • East Ipswich 4305
  • Eastern Heights 4305
  • Ipswich 4305

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61499881247

Email: megan.bakon@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61499881247

Email: megan.bakon@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Highly recommend Megan, absolute gem. Without Megan's help and guidance I don't think we would have ever been able to purchase our first home. Her communication, patience and warm nature is second to none. Thank you Megan.

Belinda G.

Big thanks to Megan for her hard work, patience, quick responses and for helping us from start till finish for our home loan. We highly recommend Megan.

Ratna G.

Megan did a wonderful job refinancing my home loan and also making my landscaping dreams become possible. And being in a much better financial position as well!! Thanks Megan!

Leah S.

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