Melanie Dillon

Licensed Aussie Buyer's Agent

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Melanie Dillon, Aussie Team Member

About me

Background: As a licensed Real Estate Agent, with a background in Physiotherapy and Orthopaedic Medical Sales, I bring a supportive and friendly approach as a Buyers Agent to my clients. Having grown up in a property investing family, my love of real estate, architecture and interior design started at a young age. My passion is now my profession. 

Focus area: Helping clients find the perfect property that meets their brief. 

Known for: Being personable, fun loving and kind. I am reliable, have a high attention to detail and do everything with integrity. 

Outside of work: I love spending time with my husband, our 2 children and our new puppy. We love the beach, travelling, good food and spending time with our friends. 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 8 July, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • First Home Buyers
  • Property Investment

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 8 July, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402434872

Email: melanie.dillon@aussiehomes.com.au

Phone: +61402434872

Email: melanie.dillon@aussiehomes.com.au