Melanie Smith

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Windsor

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Melanie Smith, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hey, I’m Melanie Smith, owner of Aussie Windsor and a mortgage broker who’s been helping Australians make smart home loan decisions since joining Aussie back in 2010.

After more than a decade working as a mobile mortgage broker, opening the doors to Aussie Windsor in 2023 was a natural evolution. It gave me a permanent base in the community, a place for clients to walk in, feel comfortable, and have real conversations about their finances. I’ve worked with first home buyers, growing families, refinancers, and investors through changing markets, tighter regulations, and major life moments, and I know just how much the right advice can matter.

Along the way, I’ve also lived the life many of my clients are navigating. I’ve watched my kids grow up, juggled work and family, and seen first-hand how financial decisions ripple through everyday life. That perspective shapes the way I work. Experience matters but understanding people matters just as much.

My strength lies in cutting through complexity and turning home loan jargon into clear, practical advice that actually helps people move forward with confidence. That approach has been recognised over many years with awards for customer service and community engagement. In 2025, that recognition continued with Aussie Windsor being named Best New Store in Queensland, and my receiving the ANZ Woman of Distinction award at the Australian Mortgage Awards.

Whether we meet in the Windsor office, online, or over the phone, my goal is always the same: to help you feel informed, supported, and confident in the choices you’re making. I’d love to get to know your story and help you take the next step toward your home and financial goals.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Sun, 9 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Newmarket 4051
  • Grange 4051
  • Alderley 4051
  • Windsor 4030
  • Wilston 4051
  • Herston 4006

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61411223301

Email: melanie.smith@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61411223301

Email: melanie.smith@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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