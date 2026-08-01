Michael Coburn

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Michael Coburn, Aussie Team Member

About me

Being your Aussie broker is a job I take seriously. My style is to be open, honest, and transparent and provide you the customer experience you deserve. The relationships I forge are for life and not just during your loan application process. My aim is to take the hassle out of your home loan journey and make it an enjoyable experience ? after all I am dealing with one of your most treasured assets, your house! An appointment with me is free. I work with over 20 leading lenders and have access to over 3,000 loans, so I can help you find the loan that suits your needs. With over 20 years of experience in Banking, you know you will be in good hands.  So, give me a call on 0427 543 582 or send me an email at  michael.coburn@aussie.com.au today.  If I don?t answer straight away it will be because I?m down at Currimundi lake with my two kids, Pia and Ted, so leave a message and I will get back to you.  I am not a 9-5 employee, and I'm flexible to meet you after hours or on weekends.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61427543582

Email: michael.coburn@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61427543582

Email: michael.coburn@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.