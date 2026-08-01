Michael Collins

Franchisee Broker - Aussie South Melbourne

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Michael Collins, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am Franchisee of the new South Melbourne Aussie Home Loans store. We opened the doors to our 205 Clarendon Street, South Melbourne store in May 2016. I am a proud South Melbourne local - this is where my young family and I live, work, learn and play. I have been living and / or working in the area for more than 21 years. It's a great feeling to be heavily involved in the community. My children are only just commencing their primary school years so we will be here for many years to come. And with everything this great part of the world has to offer why would ever think of moving. South Melbourne 3205, Albert Park 3206, Middle Park 3206 and St Kilda West 3182 - these are my nearest and dearest suburbs. But I'll help you wherever you are and wherever you want to go. Check us out at www.aussie.com.au/south-melbourne Hope to see you soon.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Albert Park 3206
  • Middle Park 3206
  • South Melbourne 3205
  • St Kilda West 3182

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61438699712

Email: michael.collins@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61438699712

Email: michael.collins@aussie.com.au

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