Michael Fraser

Mortgage Broker - Aussie North Lakes

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Michael Fraser, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am incredibly passionate about helping people. I love getting people into their first home, their next home or to help them build wealth via property investment. I can also help people improve their lifestyle and financial position via debt consolidation or releasing equity form your home to renovate etc. I have more than 15 years direct experience in the banking industry and 10 years running my own business. Education wise, I have an accounting degree and a Diploma in Mortgage Broking. Small business would be my absolute speciality, however I am here to answer all questions and to help in any way that I can.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Mango Hill 4509
  • North Lakes 4509
  • Narangba 4504
  • Bellmere 4510
  • Caboolture South 4510
  • Morayfield 4506
  • Upper Caboolture 4510

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61447388230

Email: michael.fraser@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61447388230

Email: michael.fraser@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Their efficiency and clarity, they kept in touch informing us on the progress of our application until settlement phase.

Client - refinance

Michael was professional and knowledgeable. Was interested in our needs and was a pleasure to deal with

Client - refinance

I have used them before and they explain everything perfectly and do the best they can to help

Client - purchase

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.