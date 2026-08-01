Michael Henry

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Dulwich Hill

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Michael Henry, Aussie Team Member

About me

Getting a home loan can be exciting and stressful at the same time. My role as your broker is to make the loan application process as easy and stress-free for you as possible. I have been a property investor for over 10 years and understand the excitement and anxiety that goes along with it. There is a lot to think about and I am confident in identifying exactly what you need and helping you every step of the way to get there. Whether you are a first time home buyer or a seasoned investor, with access to Aussie's large panel of banks and hundreds of options to choose from, we will find a loan that is suitable for you. Call me today for a free chat on 0448 339 053.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Dulwich Hill 2203
  • Hurlstone Park 2193
  • Summer Hill 2130

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61421348866

Email: michael.henry@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61421348866

Email: michael.henry@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.