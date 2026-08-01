Michael Jarman

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Upper Mount Gravatt

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Michael Jarman, Aussie Team Member

About me

I'm a lending specialist with Aussie, focusing on investor lending, owner occupied purchases and existing refinances. Whether it is your first or tenth property, I tailor our conversation to your level of experience.  My goal is to help my clients answers the important questions, such as:  What is the most suitable loan product for my specific situation?  Are there better deals currently available in the market? My situation is quite intricate, what flexibility is available to suit my needs? I'm not sure I can get finance to buy a property, what options are available to me? As well as countless more. Everything I do is customer centric, so I purposefully take time to understand my client's individual circumstances to help you get into a great loan suited to your needs. If you are looking for a long term, competent and enthusiastic partner to join your property team then I'll make myself available to support your endeavour.  If you have questions or have a goals in mind. No matter how complicated or ambitious. My success is determined by you achieving your financial dreams. Please feel free to call me directly to make an appointment which is at no cost to yourself and I can make myself available at a time and place that suits you. I'm looking forward to being able to give you the Yes! you are looking for.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Nathan 4111
  • Holland Park West 4121
  • Mount Gravatt 4122
  • Upper Mount Gravatt 4122
  • Wishart 4122
  • Griffith University 4111
  • Toohey Forest Conservation Park 4111

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61439313401

Email: michael.jarman@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61439313401

Email: michael.jarman@aussie.com.au

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